Camp Lejeune officials say say many services will be affected by the coming winter storm

Leaders at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune are monitoring the potential for winter weather and say many services will be affected by the storm.

They say reduced services and early closures of MCCS facilities, including child development centers, Marine Marts, Marine Corps Exchange and fitness centers are likely.

Officials say some gates and bridges will close if the weather makes them dangerous, and power outages are possible aboard the base because of expected high winds.

They added that service members and civilian staff should sign up for local emergency notification alerts via AtHoc for themselves and dependents, if they haven’t already done so.