Camp Lejeune officials say say many services will be affected by the coming winter storm

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 20, 2025 at 6:55 AM EST
Military Bases

Leaders at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune are monitoring the potential for winter weather and say many services will be affected by the storm.

They say reduced services and early closures of MCCS facilities, including child development centers, Marine Marts, Marine Corps Exchange and fitness centers are likely.

Officials say some gates and bridges will close if the weather makes them dangerous, and power outages are possible aboard the base because of expected high winds.

They added that service members and civilian staff should sign up for local emergency notification alerts via AtHoc for themselves and dependents, if they haven’t already done so.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
