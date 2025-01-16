Senator said North Carolina man held hostage in Gaza will be released after a ceasefire deal

Senator Thom Tillis said a North Carolina man held hostage in Gaza will be released after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached yesterday (on Wednesday.)

Chapel Hill native Keith Siegel and his wife Aviva were taken hostage during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel. Aviva was previously released, while her husband remained held.

Tillis said it has taken a year of intensive diplomacy by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to pause the war sparked by Hamas’ attack on Israel and pave the way for the release of Siegel and dozens of other hostages.