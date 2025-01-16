© 2025 Public Radio East
Senator said North Carolina man held hostage in Gaza will be released after a ceasefire deal

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:47 AM EST
Keith Siegel is expected to be released as part of the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal; he's been held for 15-months since the start of the war in Gaza

Senator Thom Tillis said a North Carolina man held hostage in Gaza will be released after a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached yesterday (on Wednesday.)

Chapel Hill native Keith Siegel and his wife Aviva were taken hostage during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel. Aviva was previously released, while her husband remained held.

Tillis said it has taken a year of intensive diplomacy by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to pause the war sparked by Hamas’ attack on Israel and pave the way for the release of Siegel and dozens of other hostages.
Annette Weston
