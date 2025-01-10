Resolution allows county to seek bids for sale or lease of Martin General Hospital

The Martin County Board of Commissioners voted to pass a resolution allowing the county to seek bids for the sale or lease of Martin General Hospital.

The hospital closed nearly a year-and-a-half ago. The county now owns the property and is required by state statute to acquire at least five bids from organizations interested in operating the facility.

The next step is to hold a public hearing to gather input, and after that county officials will send out invitations for bids and receive proposals, which will be made available to the public. The county will then select a bid before adopting a final resolution to approve it.

Officials expect the first public hearing to take place on February 12.