© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Resolution allows county to seek bids for sale or lease of Martin General Hospital

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 10, 2025 at 6:30 AM EST
A resolution at this week’s Martin County Board of Commissioners meeting could be the first step toward the reopening of Martin General Hospital.
Associated Press
A resolution at this week’s Martin County Board of Commissioners meeting could be the first step toward the reopening of Martin General Hospital.

The Martin County Board of Commissioners voted to pass a resolution allowing the county to seek bids for the sale or lease of Martin General Hospital.

The hospital closed nearly a year-and-a-half ago. The county now owns the property and is required by state statute to acquire at least five bids from organizations interested in operating the facility.

The next step is to hold a public hearing to gather input, and after that county officials will send out invitations for bids and receive proposals, which will be made available to the public. The county will then select a bid before adopting a final resolution to approve it.

Officials expect the first public hearing to take place on February 12.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston