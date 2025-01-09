© 2025 Public Radio East
Wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow expected to impact ENC Friday night into Saturday morning

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 9, 2025 at 6:36 AM EST
NWS Newport/Morehead City

A wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow could impact eastern North Carolina Friday night into Saturday morning.

Metoeorologist Nick Pietro with the National Weather Service said precipitation will likely start as rain but quickly transition to a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow after sunset.

"Snow, some mixed precip, maybe a isolated power outage, or some black ice and travel hazards are the hazards that we are anticipating," he explained.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for all areas of ENC except coastal Dare, coastal Hyde, Carteret, and Onslow Counties from 4 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday – although meteorologists say some of those areas could be added to the watch area as the storm moves closer.

The watch begins Friday afternoon and lasts through mid-Sunday morning, but Pietro said some of the impacts could continue through the weekend.

NWS Newport/Morehead City

 "Sometimes we see ... the water or the melting snow and ice refreeze, and that presents a black ice problem," he said. "That'll be a hazard probably Saturday, well, likely Saturday night and potentially even Sunday night as well.

Martin, Pitt, Greene, and Lenoir Counties have the greatest chance of ice and snow accumulations in addition to a widespread half-inch of rain.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
