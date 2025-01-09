North Carolina legislature opens 2025 session, new speaker of the House chosen

The North Carolina legislature opened its 2025 session Wednesday.

Republican Senator Phil Berger of Eden will be leading that chamber for another term. Republican Representative Destin Hall of Caldwell County was formally elected as the new speaker of the House. He replaces Tim Moore, who's now serving in Congress.

Hall says the damage from Helene is the biggest task for state lawmakers this year.

“The number one priority of this body starting today, because today is day one, is doing all we can to rebuild western North Carolina," he said, "It's going to be a long road to recovery, there’s more than $50 billion probably in damage, but this body is committed to doing everything possible to build back western North Carolina and build it back stronger than before.”

Wednesday's session was largely ceremonial. Lawmakers will return to Raleigh at the end of the month to begin considering legislation. The G-O-P will be one vote short of a veto-proof majority.