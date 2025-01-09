NC insurance commissioner reminding people to use caution with home heating, driving in wintry weather

With cold temperatures already affecting the state and the possibility of wintry weather this weekend, the state’s insurance commissioner is reminding people to prioritize fire safety when using portable heaters.

Last year, Commissioner Mike Causey said there were 119 home fire deaths in North Carolina, many related to home heating.

He said space heaters should be operated on a hard, level surface and children and pets or any combustible items should be kept three feet away from them. They should be turned off when the family leaves the room or goes to bed.

Causey is also asking people to make sure the home has working smoke alarms installed on every level and in each bedroom, and to test them to make sure they are working properly.

And with the possibility of wintry weather this weekend, Commissioner Causey said, “Snow, ice, and freezing rain can make roads slippery and dangerous.”

He asked people to drive slowly, leave extra space between vehicles, and be prepared for sudden changes in weather and road conditions. When behind the wheel, Causey said drivers should slow down and increase following distance so they have more time to react.

Before driving, he said ice or snow should be cleared from the windshield, windows, mirrors, and lights. The commissioner recommend keeping an emergency preparedness kit in the car, including items such as blankets, bottled water, non-perishable snacks, a flashlight, and a first-aid kit.

He added that it’s as important as ever to make sure everyone is buckled up properly.

For more information on winter weather preparedness, visit: www.ncdoi.gov/are-you-prepared-winter-weather.