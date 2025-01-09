© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

NC insurance commissioner reminding people to use caution with home heating, driving in wintry weather

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 9, 2025 at 6:55 AM EST
U.S. Army
/
Openverse

With cold temperatures already affecting the state and the possibility of wintry weather this weekend, the state’s insurance commissioner is reminding people to prioritize fire safety when using portable heaters.

Last year, Commissioner Mike Causey said there were 119 home fire deaths in North Carolina, many related to home heating.

He said space heaters should be operated on a hard, level surface and children and pets or any combustible items should be kept three feet away from them. They should be turned off when the family leaves the room or goes to bed.

Causey is also asking people to make sure the home has working smoke alarms installed on every level and in each bedroom, and to test them to make sure they are working properly.

And with the possibility of wintry weather this weekend, Commissioner Causey said, “Snow, ice, and freezing rain can make roads slippery and dangerous.”

He asked people to drive slowly, leave extra space between vehicles, and be prepared for sudden changes in weather and road conditions. When behind the wheel, Causey said drivers should slow down and increase following distance so they have more time to react.

Before driving, he said ice or snow should be cleared from the windshield, windows, mirrors, and lights. The commissioner recommend keeping an emergency preparedness kit in the car, including items such as blankets, bottled water, non-perishable snacks, a flashlight, and a first-aid kit.

He added that it’s as important as ever to make sure everyone is buckled up properly.

For more information on winter weather preparedness, visit: www.ncdoi.gov/are-you-prepared-winter-weather.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston