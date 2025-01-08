Some areas of ENC likely to see ice and/or snow Friday night

Arctic high pressure will build into the area through the end of the work week bringing cold and dry conditions across eastern NC.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City say a low-pressure system will impact the area Friday night into Saturday, and it may bring snow and ice to some areas.

Ten to 15 degree wind chills are expected early Thursday and Friday morning, and meteorologists say there are increasing chances for rain, ice, and snow Friday evening and Saturday. The wintery weather is expected to start late Friday afternoon or early evening and last through sunrise Saturday.

Weather service officials say chances for wintry precip will be greatest across the coastal plain and least along the coast. Overnight on Friday, snow is likely west of Highway 17 with a narrow area of freezing rain possible along far western Duplin, Lenoir, Greene, Pitt, and Martin Counties. East of Highway 17 and away from the immediate coast will likely be the transition zone for a rain/snow mix with the Outer Banks likely seeing just rain.

Forecasters also say there is a 15-30% chance of snow for areas west of the Pamlico Sound through Saturday morning.

They are predicting one-half to once inch of rain for most of ENC; one to one-and-a-half inches of snow for the northwestern sections of Greene, Pitt, and Martin Counties but a half-inch or less between Highway 17 and the Pamlico Sound; and western Duplin, Lenoir, Greene, Pitt, and Martin Counties could see one-tenth of an inch of ice.