NC woman warns people to be careful after mistaking nail glue for eye drops

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 8, 2025 at 8:04 AM EST
Before she realized the mistake, K’netha Faggart squirted the glue into her eye and sealed it shut.
A North Carolina woman is cautioning people to pay close attention to the products they’re using she accidentally picked up her nail glue instead of a bottle of eyedrops.

A GoFundMe page set up by her daughter has raised about $1,600 for the foster mother, who doesn’t qualify for disability.

Media outlets are reporting that K’netha will wear a patch for the next five to seven weeks. Doctors think she’ll make a full recovery but could have some vision loss.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
