NC woman warns people to be careful after mistaking nail glue for eye drops

A North Carolina woman is cautioning people to pay close attention to the products they’re using she accidentally picked up her nail glue instead of a bottle of eyedrops.

Before she realized the mistake, K’netha Faggart squirted the glue into her eye and sealed it shut.

A GoFundMe page set up by her daughter has raised about $1,600 for the foster mother, who doesn’t qualify for disability.

Media outlets are reporting that K’netha will wear a patch for the next five to seven weeks. Doctors think she’ll make a full recovery but could have some vision loss.