Kinston police officer bitten, dog shot and killed

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 8, 2025 at 7:02 AM EST
Kinston Police Department
/
Facebook

A Kinston Police officer was injured in a chaotic disturbance scene when a dog bit him in the thigh while he was walking an arrested suspect to the patrol car -- and officials say the officer shot and killed the dog to avoid being bitten again.

Tuesday afternoon, Chief of Police Keith Goyette said the officer was sent to a home on Terminal Street after a call about a disturbance. The suspect was arrested, and several people at the scene started to argue with the officer.

During the chaos, Goyette said the dog escaped from a vehicle belonging to one of the people involved and lunged several times at the officer, biting him one time on the left thigh.

The officer sustained minor injuries to his leg.

Goyette called it, “A tragic incident for everyone involved.” The chief said his department is conducting a thorough investigation to ensure all protocols were followed.

He also said the Kinston Police Department extends its condolences to the dog's owner and acknowledges the emotional impact of such incidents.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
