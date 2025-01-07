North Carolina General Assembly elections have been finalized and confirm that Republicans have lost their veto-proof control of the legislature after nearly two years.

On Monday, election officials issued certificates to the winners in three close legislative races from November.

The defeat of state Rep. Frank Sossamon to Democrat Bryan Cohn means Republicans are one seat shy of holding a veto-proof majority at the legislature.

Now the veto stamp of new Democratic Gov. Josh Stein could be more effective in blocking GOP measures that he opposes.

Opening day of the next two-year General Assembly session is Wednesday.