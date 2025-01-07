© 2025 Public Radio East
Republicans have lost their veto-proof control of the legislature

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published January 7, 2025 at 6:34 AM EST
Previous Democratic requests for Republicans to permit debate and votes on gun-control measures and others to keep weapons out of the hands of people at extreme risk of becoming violent have been unsuccessful.
(Photo: North Carolina Legislature)
North Carolina General Assembly elections have been finalized and confirm that Republicans have lost their veto-proof control of the legislature after nearly two years.

On Monday, election officials issued certificates to the winners in three close legislative races from November.

The defeat of state Rep. Frank Sossamon to Democrat Bryan Cohn means Republicans are one seat shy of holding a veto-proof majority at the legislature.

Now the veto stamp of new Democratic Gov. Josh Stein could be more effective in blocking GOP measures that he opposes.

Opening day of the next two-year General Assembly session is Wednesday.
