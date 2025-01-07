© 2025 Public Radio East
North Carolina's aviation industry contributes $88 billion each year to the state's economy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 7, 2025 at 6:41 AM EST
The Wright Brothers Flyer lifts off in Kitty Hawk, N.C., on Dec. 17, 1903. Now 110 years later, a thriving aviation industry is looking to fill jobs in high-tech manufacturing.
The Wright Brothers Flyer lifts off in Kitty Hawk, N.C., on Dec. 17, 1903. Now 110 years later, a thriving aviation industry is looking to fill jobs in high-tech manufacturing.

About 121 years after the Wright Brothers made their first flight in Kill Devil Hills, state officials say North Carolina's aviation industry contributes $88 billion each year to the state's economy and supports more than 427,000 jobs statewide.

The N.C. Department of Transportation's 2024 State of Aviation report also shows significant growth in passenger services, with 74.3 million people flying each year.

Local communities also benefit from the nearly 4,000 aircraft that generate $6.8 million in local property tax revenues. The report shows that a single $15 million aircraft based at Hickory Regional Airport, for instance, generates the same property taxes as 60 typical homes.
Annette Weston
Annette Weston
