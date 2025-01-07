© 2025 Public Radio East
New year, new laws

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 7, 2025 at 6:47 AM EST
The new year has brought new laws for the state of North Carolina.

As part of the 2023 budget bill, the individual income tax rate is set to decrease by half-percent this year.

Another new law provides funding for Hurricane Helene relief efforts but strips power from incoming Democrats, including new Gov. Josh Stein. Stein and former Governor Roy Cooper have taken legal action over the bill, alleging it’s unconstitutional.

Auto insurance law has also changed. The minimum liability limits will increase to $50,000 for one person and $100,000 for two or more people per accident. Property damage coverage will also rise to $50,000.
