Market value of state retirement plan increased significantly over past 7 years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 7, 2025 at 6:59 AM EST
Annette Weston-Riggs
/
Public Radio East
State Treasurer Dale Folwell said he has tried several times to negotiate with Nova Nordisk, Eli Lilly and NC State Health Plan’s pharmacy benefit manager.

The estimated market value of the North Carolina Retirement Systems increased by 43% from when Republican Dale Folwell took office as state treasurer in 2017.

The value is estimated to be $127 billion.

Folwell’s said ahead of his last day in office last week that he promised to preserve and protect the pension plans for current and future public service workers.

During his time in office, Folwell said his Investment Management Division team cut $500 million in excessive fees.

North Carolina’s is considered among the best-funded pension plans in the nation, and Folwell said it’s the 26th largest pool of public money in the world and the ninth-largest public pension fund in America.

Republican Brad Briner was sworn in on Wednesday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
