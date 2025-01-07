Market value of state retirement plan increased significantly over past 7 years

The estimated market value of the North Carolina Retirement Systems increased by 43% from when Republican Dale Folwell took office as state treasurer in 2017.

The value is estimated to be $127 billion.

Folwell’s said ahead of his last day in office last week that he promised to preserve and protect the pension plans for current and future public service workers.

During his time in office, Folwell said his Investment Management Division team cut $500 million in excessive fees.

North Carolina’s is considered among the best-funded pension plans in the nation, and Folwell said it’s the 26th largest pool of public money in the world and the ninth-largest public pension fund in America.

Republican Brad Briner was sworn in on Wednesday.