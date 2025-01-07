© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

ENC post office renamed for World War II Veteran who was first African-American letter carrier in Wilson

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 7, 2025 at 6:56 AM EST
postofficefans.com

An eastern North Carolina post office will be named for a World War II Veteran who was the first African-American letter carrier in the City of Wilson.

Congressman Don Davis said the bill recently signed into law names the post office on Mercer Street the “Milton F. Fitch, Sr. Post Office Building.”

Fitch served in the U.S. Army for nearly five years and Davis said he was instrumental in the success of the Red Ball Express, which delivered crucial supplies to Allied troops in Europe.

In addition to his postal service, Davis’ office said Fitch made significant contributions to the Wilson community through his involvement in social fraternal and civic organizations.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston