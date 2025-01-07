ENC post office renamed for World War II Veteran who was first African-American letter carrier in Wilson

An eastern North Carolina post office will be named for a World War II Veteran who was the first African-American letter carrier in the City of Wilson.

Congressman Don Davis said the bill recently signed into law names the post office on Mercer Street the “Milton F. Fitch, Sr. Post Office Building.”

Fitch served in the U.S. Army for nearly five years and Davis said he was instrumental in the success of the Red Ball Express, which delivered crucial supplies to Allied troops in Europe.

In addition to his postal service, Davis’ office said Fitch made significant contributions to the Wilson community through his involvement in social fraternal and civic organizations.