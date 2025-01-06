Increased security measures in place at ENC military installations

Increased security measures are in place at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Air Station New River, and MCAS Cherry Point after New Year’s Day attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

Officials say security will be heightened at entry gates to the installations, including 100% ID checks, random vehicle inspections, and the suspension of the Trusted Traveler Program.

That program allowed DoD-affiliated sponsors to vouch for other occupants of the same vehicle to enter the base, but now all people in the car must possess a valid form of Department of Defense identification. Those who do not possess an acceptable ID will have to go to the Visitor Center to request base access.

DoD officials say drivers should expect delays and random inspections at all entry gates.

They say the measures will be in place until further notice.