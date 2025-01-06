© 2025 Public Radio East
Increased security measures in place at ENC military installations

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 6, 2025 at 7:25 AM EST
(FILE: U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Matthew Williams)

Increased security measures are in place at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Air Station New River, and MCAS Cherry Point after New Year’s Day attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas.

Officials say security will be heightened at entry gates to the installations, including 100% ID checks, random vehicle inspections, and the suspension of the Trusted Traveler Program.

That program allowed DoD-affiliated sponsors to vouch for other occupants of the same vehicle to enter the base, but now all people in the car must possess a valid form of Department of Defense identification. Those who do not possess an acceptable ID will have to go to the Visitor Center to request base access.

DoD officials say drivers should expect delays and random inspections at all entry gates.

They say the measures will be in place until further notice.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
