County board vote the first step toward the possible reopening of shuttered ENC hospital

A resolution at this week’s Martin County Board of Commissioners meeting could be the first step toward the reopening of Martin General Hospital.

Almost a year-and-a-half after the hospital closed, county lawmakers will vote on a resolution on Wednesday that will declare whether they intend to sell or lease the hospital.

State law requires at least five entities interested in operating the hospital reach out to county officials in order to move forward.

If the resolution is passed, there will be several public hearings before the county sends formal invitations for bids to organizations in North Carolina.