County board vote the first step toward the possible reopening of shuttered ENC hospital

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published January 6, 2025 at 7:36 AM EST
A resolution at this week’s Martin County Board of Commissioners meeting could be the first step toward the reopening of Martin General Hospital.
Associated Press
Almost a year-and-a-half after the hospital closed, county lawmakers will vote on a resolution on Wednesday that will declare whether they intend to sell or lease the hospital.

State law requires at least five entities interested in operating the hospital reach out to county officials in order to move forward.

If the resolution is passed, there will be several public hearings before the county sends formal invitations for bids to organizations in North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston