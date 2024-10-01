2024 General Election Coverage & Results
Check back on Election Day for a link to NPR's Live Blog and 2024 General Elections Results.
Since the 2020 General Election, violent threats, misinformation and partisan pressure have increased for Election Officials across the country and North Carolina.
Vice President Kamala Harris is intensifying her campaign efforts to attract Republican and independent voters in key battleground states, like North Carolina that Trump won in 2020.
North Carolina's presidential election tightens as Harris and Trump remain close in ECU's latest pollEast Carolina University’s Center for Survey Research released its recent election poll, showing just how contentious the presidential race is in North Carolina.