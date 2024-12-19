ENC animal services officers working to identify person who pushed German Shepherd out of pickup

Eastern North Carolina animal services officers are working to identify the person who pushed a German Shepherd out of a pickup.

On Tuesday afternoon, witnesses saw someone toss the dog out of the truck in Beaufort County, and animal services there tipped off the Craven County Sheriff's Office Animal Protective Unit about a white truck heading into Craven County.

A few hours later the dog spotted near Pollard. Initially, it was too frightened and disoriented to be caught but an officer and some neighbors were eventually able to secure the dog.

The German Shepherd is now safe at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services.