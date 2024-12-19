© 2024 Public Radio East
ENC animal services officers working to identify person who pushed German Shepherd out of pickup

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Craven County Sheriff’s Office - Animal Protective Services

Eastern North Carolina animal services officers are working to identify the person who pushed a German Shepherd out of a pickup.

On Tuesday afternoon, witnesses saw someone toss the dog out of the truck in Beaufort County, and animal services there tipped off the Craven County Sheriff's Office Animal Protective Unit about a white truck heading into Craven County.

A few hours later the dog spotted near Pollard. Initially, it was too frightened and disoriented to be caught but an officer and some neighbors were eventually able to secure the dog.

The German Shepherd is now safe at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
