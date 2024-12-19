Cooper highlights his accomplishments in a farewell speech in Nash County

Governor Roy Cooper highlighted his accomplishments in a farewell speech Wednesday in Nash County.

Cooper is wrapping up eight years in office this month. Fellow Democrat Josh Stein will take over the position in January.

He said one of his biggest successes was convincing Republican lawmakers to expand Medicaid last year.

“ We have covered more than 600,000 people with health insurance through Medicaid expansion, and we have restored our reputation as a welcoming place where people can thrive, innovate and grow," he said.

The governor says he's also succeeded in tackling medical debt, increasing teacher pay and investing in broadband internet and clean energy projects.

Cooper's power has been limited by a Republican-led legislature throughout his time in office.

He didn't mention his future plans in Wednesday's speech, but he's previously said he might consider a run for U.S. Senate in 2026.