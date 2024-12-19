© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Audit shows Global TransPark Authority made "significant misstatements" about its finances

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 19, 2024 at 7:09 AM EST
The North Carolina Global TransPark

A report from the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor shows North Carolina Global TransPark Authority made "significant misstatements" about its finances.

The report shows capital-related accounts were overstated by $7.3 million because expenditures were incorrectly capitalized and related to prior year activity that was already recorded.

Operating revenues, cash accounts, and salaries and benefits were also overstated by several million dollars.

The audit states that the errors were made because the authority did not adequately address the finance director vacancy between February 2022 and July 2024, and also didn’t design and implement adequate year-end procedures that would result in a complete and thorough review of the financial statements before submission for audit.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston