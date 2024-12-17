© 2024 Public Radio East
Two teens found with guns that turned out to be CO2 replicas in the parking lot of ENC school

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 17, 2024 at 6:41 AM EST
Spent CO2 cartridges.
macwagen
/
Flickr via Openverse
Spent CO2 cartridges.

Two teenagers were taken into custody Monday morning after they were seen with handguns in the student parking lot of New Bern High School.

Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office say the guns were later found to be CO2 replica guns.

One of the students was found immediately by a school resource officer and a second was located by a New Bern Police Officer in the woods near the parking lot.

The 14-and-15-year-olds are freshmen students at New Bern High School.

Each is charged with possession of a weapon on educational property, and investigators say additional charges are pending.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
