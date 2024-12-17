Two teens found with guns that turned out to be CO2 replicas in the parking lot of ENC school

Two teenagers were taken into custody Monday morning after they were seen with handguns in the student parking lot of New Bern High School.

Officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office say the guns were later found to be CO2 replica guns.

One of the students was found immediately by a school resource officer and a second was located by a New Bern Police Officer in the woods near the parking lot.

The 14-and-15-year-olds are freshmen students at New Bern High School.

Each is charged with possession of a weapon on educational property, and investigators say additional charges are pending.