NC Gov.-elect Josh Stein names seven new Cabinet members, including some firsts

Governor-elect Josh Stein has named the first seven members of his Cabinet. Stein is keeping two members of current Governor Roy Cooper's Cabinet, but they'll be moving to different agencies.

Reid Wilson will shift from being secretary of natural and cultural resources to lead the Department of Environmental Quality. Wilson's old job will be filled by Pam Cashwell, who's currently the secretary of administration under Cooper.

Gabe Esparza will become secretary of administration and the state's first Latino cabinet member. He worked for the federal Small Business Administration and ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer this year.

Doctor Devdutta Sangvai is Stein's pick for secretary of health and human services. He's the former president of Duke Regional Hospital and will be the first Indian-American Cabinet member.

Stein also picked longtime state government administrator McKinley Wooten to lead the Department of Revenue, attorney and Air Force veteran Jocelyn Mallette to head the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and attorney Leslie Dismukes to lead the Department of Adult Correction.