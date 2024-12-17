© 2024 Public Radio East
N.C. Electoral College members meet in Raleigh Tuesday to cast their votes for President-elect Donald Trump

PRE News & Ideas | By Bradley George
Published December 17, 2024 at 7:16 AM EST
Members of the Electoral College meet in Raleigh Tuesday at noon to cast their votes for President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect J-D Vance.
 
The 16 electors nominated by the North Carolina Republican Party will gather at Noon in the Old Hall of the State Capitol.

After they vote, Secretary of State Elaine Marshall will prepare a certificate that will be sent to Washington, where Congress will formally count electoral votes from all states and the District of Columbia on January 6th.

Trump tried to undermine the process in 2020, by submitting paperwork and false slates of electors who claimed he won the election. Attorneys and aides who took part in the scheme are facing felony charges in Wisconsin and other states.
