Historical marker recognizes Civil War battle that led to killing of Black soldiers and civilians

A Confederate attack on U.S. troops in eastern North Carolina in 1864 that led to killing of Black soldiers and civilians has been recognized with a North Carolina Highway Historical Marker.

In the Civil War Battle of Plymouth, Confederate forces wanted to end the United States' occupation of eastern North Carolina. United States authorities occupied strategic intercoastal river ports in northeastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia.

Accounts of a Black massacre on April 20 began shortly after Brig. Gen. Henry W. Wessells surrendered the Plymouth garrison. After the battle, Confederate soldiers killed at least 100 Black soldiers and civilians, ransacked the town for souvenirs and left Plymouth in shambles, according to historical accounts.

The marker was erected in Plymouth, at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Rankin Lane.