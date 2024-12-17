© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

EPA to phase out solvent linked to long-term drinking water contamination aboard Camp Lejeune

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 17, 2024 at 6:45 AM EST
Military Bases

The EPA has issued a final rule to phase out all uses of a harmful solvent that has been linked to liver and kidney cancer, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and central nervous system damage – a chemical that also been a focal point of the litigation over long-term drinking water contamination aboard Camp Lejeune.

Trichloroethylene was widely used in products like hydrofluorocarbon refrigerants, degreasers, adhesives, and lubricants, and lawyers with the firm Miller and Zois, who are representing some of the victims of toxic water on base, say TCE concentrations at Lejeune reached up to 280 parts per billion in some wells, far exceeding the EPA’s safe limit of 5 ppb.

Testing showed the contamination primarily originated from two main sources – it was used for degreasing and cleaning equipment in the Hadnot Point Industrial Area on-base and also seeped into the groundwater when the infamous ABC One-Hour Cleaners off-base improperly disposed of waste solvents.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston