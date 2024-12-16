The search is on for a new Carteret County manager after Tommy Burns announced that he will be resigning in February.

Burns helped the county through Hurricanes Florence and Dorian, as well as COVID-19, and said he will be stepping down to spend more time with his family and ailing father.

He also helped secure the county’s coveted AAA bond rating, which county officials say laid a foundation for long-term fiscal stability and enabled critical infrastructure investments.

The Board of Commissioners will soon identify either an interim or permanent replacement for Burns.