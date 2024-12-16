Teen charged with setting fires at ENC school was carrying loaded gun when arrested

A teen has been charged after two fires were set at E.B. Frink Middle School just days apart…and officials say the former student was carrying a loaded gun at the time of the arrest.

Lenoir County Sheriff's Deputies said the fires were set on Thursday and Saturday at the school in La Grange.

In the first incident, a wreath on the front door of the school was set on fire, and over the weekend an outbuilding was torched and left with substantial damage.

Investigators say a search of the suspect’s home led to the discovery of evidence that linked the teenager to the Thursday incident.

The suspect is charged with two counts of burning of schoolhouses or buildings of educational institutions, property damage, breaking and entering, trespassing, and several weapons charges.