Teen charged with setting fires at ENC school was carrying loaded gun when arrested

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST

A teen has been charged after two fires were set at E.B. Frink Middle School just days apart…and officials say the former student was carrying a loaded gun at the time of the arrest.

Lenoir County Sheriff's Deputies said the fires were set on Thursday and Saturday at the school in La Grange.

In the first incident, a wreath on the front door of the school was set on fire, and over the weekend an outbuilding was torched and left with substantial damage.

Investigators say a search of the suspect’s home led to the discovery of evidence that linked the teenager to the Thursday incident.

The suspect is charged with two counts of burning of schoolhouses or buildings of educational institutions, property damage, breaking and entering, trespassing, and several weapons charges.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
