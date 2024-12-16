Former crime hot spot to be auctioned off, sale will benefit local school district

A former “hot spot for criminal activity” in Kinston will be cleaned up, auctioned off, and the proceeds will benefit Lenoir County Schools.

On Friday, a Lenoir County Superior Court Judge signed off on a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action related to two properties on Pear St. in Jackson Heights.

Lenoir County Sheriff's Office officials say they had previously served search warrants, conducted felony arrests, and made criminal charges at the properties.

Sheriff Jackie Rogers and county officials say he’s, Thankful the heirs of these properties were willing to work with law enforcement to ensure these properties are cleaned up and the criminal activity is abated.

He added that the community, “Has lived in fear for far too long.”

The judgement also forbids future nuisance-related activities, restricts use for rentals and bans the current occupants indefinitely.