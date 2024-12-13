Grants will help address address housing security for women in eastern North Carolina

The North Carolina Community Foundation has awarded $5,000 grants to two eastern North Carolina organizations working to address housing security for women.

The Women’s Fund of North Carolina grants were given to The Coastal Women’s Shelter -- which provides help for survivors of abusive relationships in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties -- and My Sister’s House, which provides temporary shelter for women after they are released from jail or prison. It serves Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico and Pitt counties.

This year, officials say the selection committee prioritized funding organizations led by women of color or who identify as a member of a historically marginalized population.