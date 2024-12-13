© 2024 Public Radio East
Grants will help address address housing security for women in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 13, 2024 at 6:03 AM EST
For more than 35 years the Coastal Women’s Shelter has provided no-cost domestic and sexual violence services that include a 24-hour crisis line, court advocacy, monthly support groups for victims, necessities like clothing and food, and other supports.
Coastal Women’s Shelter
The North Carolina Community Foundation has awarded $5,000 grants to two eastern North Carolina organizations working to address housing security for women.

The Women’s Fund of North Carolina grants were given to The Coastal Women’s Shelter -- which provides help for survivors of abusive relationships in Craven, Jones, and Pamlico counties -- and My Sister’s House, which provides temporary shelter for women after they are released from jail or prison. It serves Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Greene, Jones, Lenoir, Onslow, Pamlico and Pitt counties.

This year, officials say the selection committee prioritized funding organizations led by women of color or who identify as a member of a historically marginalized population.
