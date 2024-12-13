Comments sought on state plan to adopt federal drinking water standards for PFAS

The state is accepting comments on a proposed rule change that would effectively adopt the federal drinking water standards for PFAS.

In April, the EPA announced new standards to limit six PFAS compounds in drinking water provided by public water systems.

PFAS are often called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment and can build up in humans and animals.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality say the comment period about the state adoption of those same standards will open next week and end Feb. 14.

A public hearing is planned for Jan. 7 in Raleigh.

Public water systems are required to meet the federal standards within five years.