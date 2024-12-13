© 2024 Public Radio East
Comments sought on state plan to adopt federal drinking water standards for PFAS

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 13, 2024 at 6:46 AM EST
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS.
AP Photo
/
Joshua A. Bickel, File
The state is accepting comments on a proposed rule change that would effectively adopt the federal drinking water standards for PFAS.

In April, the EPA announced new standards to limit six PFAS compounds in drinking water provided by public water systems.

PFAS are often called “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment and can build up in humans and animals.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality say the comment period about the state adoption of those same standards will open next week and end Feb. 14.

A public hearing is planned for Jan. 7 in Raleigh.

Public water systems are required to meet the federal standards within five years.
Annette Weston
