OBX man charged with insurance fraud for adding a boat to his policy after it sank

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2024 at 6:27 AM EST
George King of Salvo is charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.
Dare County Sheriff's Office
A man in the Outer Banks is accused of trying to bilk an insurance company by adding a boat to his policy after it sank.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said George King of Salvo is charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.

Special agents in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division said King tried to add a sailboat to a Progressive Select insurance policy in July, after the boat had already capsized, and then filed a claim on the boat for $10,000.

King is scheduled to appear in Dare County District Court on Jan. 16.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
