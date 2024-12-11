OBX man charged with insurance fraud for adding a boat to his policy after it sank

A man in the Outer Banks is accused of trying to bilk an insurance company by adding a boat to his policy after it sank.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said George King of Salvo is charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, both felonies.

Special agents in the department’s Criminal Investigations Division said King tried to add a sailboat to a Progressive Select insurance policy in July, after the boat had already capsized, and then filed a claim on the boat for $10,000.

King is scheduled to appear in Dare County District Court on Jan. 16.