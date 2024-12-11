N.C. U.S. Senator supports bipartisan bill to hold social media accountable for intimate image sharing

A North Carolina U.S. Senator and several colleagues from both sides of the aisle are applauding the chamber’s passage of a bill that would require social media companies to remove intimate pictures and videos that were posted without consent within 48 hours of being notified by a victim.

Senator Ted Budd said the TAKE IT DOWN Act builds on existing federal law and establishes a requirement for websites to respond to victims and take down explicit material.

The bill was led by Senators Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, and Amy Klobachar, a Democrat from Minnesota.

Cruz said victims of AI-deepfake ‘revenge porn’ have shared their stories over the past several months to raise lawmakers’ awareness of what he called “despicable behavior” and the bill would give those victims the opportunity to seek justice and also hold Big Tech accountable.

The bill is now in the House for consideration.