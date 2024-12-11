N.C. lawmaker pushing for passage of bill to reign in pharmacy benefit managers

A North Carolina congressman and physician is one of many lawmakers urging the Senate majority leader to take action on what they say are abuses perpetrated by pharmacy benefit managers.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. is urging passage of the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act, which has been held up in the Senate for more than a year.

He said the bill would make health care more affordable for patients and employers through increased transparency and competition.

Pharmacy benefit managers operate as middlemen between drug manufacturers, insurance companies, and pharmacies, negotiating drug prices and determining which medications are covered by insurance plans.