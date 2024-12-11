© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

N.C. lawmaker pushing for passage of bill to reign in pharmacy benefit managers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 11, 2024 at 6:18 AM EST
Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. is urging passage of the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act, which has been held up in the Senate for more than a year.
Office of Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D.
Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. is urging passage of the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act, which has been held up in the Senate for more than a year.

A North Carolina congressman and physician is one of many lawmakers urging the Senate majority leader to take action on what they say are abuses perpetrated by pharmacy benefit managers.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. is urging passage of the Lower Costs, More Transparency Act, which has been held up in the Senate for more than a year.

He said the bill would make health care more affordable for patients and employers through increased transparency and competition.

Pharmacy benefit managers operate as middlemen between drug manufacturers, insurance companies, and pharmacies, negotiating drug prices and determining which medications are covered by insurance plans.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston