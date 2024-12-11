Federal charges for N.C. man accused of cyber-stalking LGBTQ+ victims

A North Carolina man is facing federal charges after he was accused of cyberstalking five people who were targeted for their sexual orientation or gender identity from 2016 through this year.

According to the indictment, David Winters, age 38, sent electronic and text messages to the victims with the intent to intimidate or harass them.

U.S. Attorney Michael F. Easley, Jr. said the indictment and prosecution is a result of the work of the Civil Rights Team launched in 2022, which prioritizes the investigation of rights that include gender or sexual identification, religion, race and other such violations.

He said, “Everybody has an equal right to live, work, worship, and love in America” and his office won’t tolerate those who threaten, stalk, or use violence just because they don’t like how somebody else lives."