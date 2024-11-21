City moving forward with large-scale housing development in historically Black Georgetown neighborhood

The City of Jacksonville is moving forward with a large-scale housing development in the Georgetown area.

The city council voted 4-2 Tuesday to proceed with a scaled-down version of the original plan, which was approved in 2013.

The MHM Development complex will include 120 townhomes and 100 single-family houses on waterfront property along Blue Claw Bay Road.

During a public hearing about the development, Tamika Brown said the property holds significant historical value for the Black community.

She told the council, "I'm a native of the Georgetown community that dates back to seven generations of us living today or has lived on the lands of Georgetown community.”

And she also said there are marked and unmarked graves in Georgetown. “Before the community became city limits, this was used as our homestead and burial for our loved ones throughout the community," Brown said.

With only one road in and out, Brown also questioned whether existing infrastructure could handle about 500 new people the development is expected to bring.

The developer will be required to complete an archeological study and a traffic impact analysis before setting a construction date.

City Manager Joshua Ray assured homeowners that their taxes would not increase unless they sold their properties.