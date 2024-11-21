© 2024 Public Radio East
Bear dragged from a tree by people wanting selfies with the cub released back to the wild

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 21, 2024 at 10:23 AM EST
Once staff determined "selfie bear" was healthy and could successfully survive in the wild, she was fitted with a tracking collar and given identifying tags and marks before being released.
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
The cub that received national attention after it was pulled from a tree in Asheville so people could take selfies holding her has been released back into the wild.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission rescued the baby bear from a nearby retention pond; a second cub, presumably her sibling, was seen running away in the video and was never found.

Once staff determined she was healthy and could successfully survive in the wild, the "selfie bear" was fitted with a tracking collar and given identifying tags and marks before being released.

Bearwise Coordinator Ashley Hobbs said the GPS collar data shows that she is adjusting well to life back in the wild.
Annette Weston
