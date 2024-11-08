Work underway to improve barracks conditions for Camp Lejeune Marines

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune has invested nearly $675,000 to improve living conditions for Marines in bachelor enlisted quarters.

The initiative included the replacement of mattresses, linens and blinds across five barracks on MCB Camp Lejeune and Stone Bay. Another 200 mattresses and 22 chairs are pending delivery and installation.

In addition, Alpha Company will receive custom furniture before the end of the year, as part of ongoing efforts to align with the Marine Corps' focus on improving barracks standards.

Sgt. Maj. Marshall Gregg said improving the Marines’ quality of life remains a top priority for top leadership aboard the base.