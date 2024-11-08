Program to rebuild or repair hurricane damaged homes in North Carolina could soon run out of money

More than 1,500 homeowners are still waiting for a state program to repair or rebuild houses damaged in hurricanes Matthew and Florence but the program could soon run out of money to finish the job.

The Rebuild N.C. Program was designed to help homeowners who didn't have insurance and didn't qualify for other assistance. But more than six years after the hurricanes ravaged eastern North Carolina, the program has faced repeated delays and red tape.

Last month, Governor Roy Cooper's budget director Kristin Walker called on state lawmakers to allocate more money.

She said, “We need about another 175 million to finish the homes that were damaged during Florence. We also know that we need that money very soon.

Republican legislative leaders blamed Cooper for mismanaging the program's budget. They ultimately passed a fraction of the money requested, $30-million, and a program spokesperson says it might have to pause projects if more isn't allocated.

Senate leader Phil Berger says big improvements are needed to address housing damage from Helene in Western North Carolina.

“We've got to make sure that as far as the state-level response, that there is a much better process, procedure, and it's done with more rapidity,” he said, “Because other states have dealt with Florence and Matthew, and they've closed their shops down having completed it.

Rebuild N.C. blames the federal government for a slow initial process and insufficient funding.