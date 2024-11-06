Riverkeepers from watersheds across North Carolina helping with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

Riverkeepers from watersheds across North Carolina were in the mountains last week, helping with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman provided materials and processing for water samples from wells potentially impacted by the storm’s historic flooding.

The waterkeepers collected 112 samples and results on this round of testing are pending. Once they return, well owners will be called and told whether their well needs to be disinfected.

Results from a first round performed two weeks ago by the local Riverkeeper organization, Mountain True, showed 50% of wells tested were contaminated with fecal coliform.