89.3 WTEB back on the air

Riverkeepers from watersheds across North Carolina helping with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM EST
Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop takes a surface water sample.
Sound Rivers
Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop takes a surface water sample.

Riverkeepers from watersheds across North Carolina were in the mountains last week, helping with Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop and Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman provided materials and processing for water samples from wells potentially impacted by the storm’s historic flooding.

The waterkeepers collected 112 samples and results on this round of testing are pending. Once they return, well owners will be called and told whether their well needs to be disinfected.

Results from a first round performed two weeks ago by the local Riverkeeper organization, Mountain True, showed 50% of wells tested were contaminated with fecal coliform.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
