New Bern manufacturer plans to permanently lay off more than 100 workers

A New Bern manufacturer has notified the government that it intends to permanently lay off more than 100 workers by next summer.

Dradura is a German-based company that began in 1941 and opened its New Bern plant in 2007; workers there make wire baskets for dishwashers.

According to the WARN Summary the company sent to the U.S. Department of Commerce, layoffs will begin around December 31 and continue until June 30.

Officials say 119 jobs will be lost. The plant is on Bosch Boulevard.