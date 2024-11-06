© 2024 Public Radio East
New Bern manufacturer plans to permanently lay off more than 100 workers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Dradura USA

A New Bern manufacturer has notified the government that it intends to permanently lay off more than 100 workers by next summer.

Dradura is a German-based company that began in 1941 and opened its New Bern plant in 2007; workers there make wire baskets for dishwashers.

According to the WARN Summary the company sent to the U.S. Department of Commerce, layoffs will begin around December 31 and continue until June 30.

Officials say 119 jobs will be lost. The plant is on Bosch Boulevard.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren.
