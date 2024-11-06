N.C. Governor pushes back against 95% reduction in crime victim services funding

© 2024 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:23 AM EST
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper sent a letter to Congressional leaders urging a restoration of full funding for crime victim services.

The federal Crime Victims Fund is the primary source of support for millions of crime victims every year and he said it has seen a drastic decline in funding in recent years.

A large portion of funding the state receives from the Crime Victims Fund is administered by the Governor’s Crime Commission. North Carolina received over $100 million in 2018 and is projected to receive less than $5 million for the upcoming funding cycle.

Cooper said the dramatic 95% reduction puts services for crime victims at extreme risk and crime victims will suffer without the help and support they need and deserve.
