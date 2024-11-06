ECU will help communities with environmental justice concerns develop pollution prevention practices

East Carolina University and two other system schools will share more than $1.2 million in grant dollars to provide technical assistance to businesses to develop and adopt pollution prevention practices in local communities.

ECU will receive more than $600,000 to help businesses in and near communities with environmental justice concerns. They will focus on reductions in toxic chemicals, hazardous air and greenhouse gas emissions, and water usage.

The university will also hold pollution prevention and lean manufacturing training courses and on-site training for workers and engineers across North Carolina.