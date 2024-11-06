© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB back on the air

ECU will help communities with environmental justice concerns develop pollution prevention practices

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:12 AM EST
East Carolina University has received a half-million-dollar federal grant to support pollution prevention in disadvantaged communities.
East Carolina University
East Carolina University has received a half-million-dollar federal grant to support pollution prevention in disadvantaged communities.

East Carolina University and two other system schools will share more than $1.2 million in grant dollars to provide technical assistance to businesses to develop and adopt pollution prevention practices in local communities.

ECU will receive more than $600,000 to help businesses in and near communities with environmental justice concerns. They will focus on reductions in toxic chemicals, hazardous air and greenhouse gas emissions, and water usage.

The university will also hold pollution prevention and lean manufacturing training courses and on-site training for workers and engineers across North Carolina.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston