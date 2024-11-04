The next phase of a construction project in Greenville gets underway this week with new road closures.

Build Project includes streetscape and sidewalk work to create a better connection between the downtown and East Carolina University.

Officials say the work is moving to the intersection of East Fifth and Cotanche Streets starting Monday and it’s expected the area will be closed for about five to six months.

Cotanche Street just north of Reade Circle, which is a one-way street, will be converted to two-way traffic during the construction.