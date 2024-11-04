© 2024 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB back on the air

Next phase of a construction project in Greenville gets underway this week with new road closures

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2024 at 7:35 AM EST
(Photo: North Carolina Department of Transportation)
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays through November while crews resurface the highway.

The next phase of a construction project in Greenville gets underway this week with new road closures.

Build Project includes streetscape and sidewalk work to create a better connection between the downtown and East Carolina University.

Officials say the work is moving to the intersection of East Fifth and Cotanche Streets starting Monday and it’s expected the area will be closed for about five to six months.

Cotanche Street just north of Reade Circle, which is a one-way street, will be converted to two-way traffic during the construction.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
