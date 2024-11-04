© 2024 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB back on the air

Man arrested with automatic weapon tucked into his pants in downtown parking lot owned by ECU

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2024 at 7:27 AM EST

A man was arrested after police say he had an automatic weapon tucked into his pants in a downtown parking lot owned by East Carolina University.

Christian Lynch was charged by Greenville Police with possession of a machine gun, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, having a gun on educational property, carrying a concealed gun, and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce.

Court documents say the machine gun the 18-year-old Nashville man was carrying was a modified Glock .357 handgun with an external switch.

Lynch remains in the Pitt County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Annette Weston
