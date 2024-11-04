ENC man accused of targeting state lawmaker and poll workers with death threats at early voting site

An eastern North Carolina man has been accused of targeting a state lawmaker and poll workers with death threats at an early voting site.

Representative Keith Kidwell says Ronnie Harrison Sr. of Pinetown made the threats on Friday at the Beaufort County Board of Elections polling station.

Officials with the Washington Police Department say Harrison was arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and is charged with making threats against executive, legislative, or court officers.

General Assembly Police are also investigating the incident. Threatening government officials is considered a felony under federal law.