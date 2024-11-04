© 2024 Public Radio East
89.3 WTEB back on the air

ENC man accused of targeting state lawmaker and poll workers with death threats at early voting site

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Ronnie Harrison Sr. of Pinetown is accused of making the threats targeting Representative Keith Kidwell and poll workers on Friday at the Beaufort County Board of Elections polling station.

An eastern North Carolina man has been accused of targeting a state lawmaker and poll workers with death threats at an early voting site.

Representative Keith Kidwell says Ronnie Harrison Sr. of Pinetown made the threats on Friday at the Beaufort County Board of Elections polling station.

Officials with the Washington Police Department say Harrison was arrested by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and is charged with making threats against executive, legislative, or court officers.

General Assembly Police are also investigating the incident. Threatening government officials is considered a felony under federal law.
