Changes to surrender process, hours at ENC animal shelter

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 4, 2024 at 7:37 AM EST
An animal shelter in eastern North Carolina has announced some changes, including hours and the surrender process.

Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center says the shelter will be closed on Sunday and Wednesday.

Dr. Tanya Osler said opening on Monday will provide better customer service because the shelter won’t be closed for two days in a row.

The process to surrender an animal will now require an appointment and owners will need to supply proof of ownership, vet records and a list of any pet medications.

Strays can still be dropped off during business hours.
Annette Weston
