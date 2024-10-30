Former Camp Lejeune Marine sentenced for plot to destroy electrical infrastructure and stage neo-Nazi takeover

A former Camp Lejeune Marine from North Carolina will spend seven years in prison for his involvement in an interstate gun conspiracy.

Court documents show Jordan Duncan, who was once stationed at Camp Lejeune before moving to Texas and then Idaho, was sentenced to prison for shipping weapons interstate as part of an investigation into a plot to destroy electrical infrastructure and stage a neo-Nazi “takeover of local government and industry.”

Duncan pleaded guilty to a charge of manufacturing a firearm in violation of law and aiding and abetting in June 2024.

He was among five men charged and subsequently found guilty in the scheme.

Earlier this summer, Liam Collins and Justin Hermanson – who were also previously stationed at Camp Lejeune – were sentenced to prison as well.

Paul Kryscuk is also serving time for his role in the conspiracy.

In June of 2021, Joseph Maurino , a New Jersey National Guardsman, was also indicted, accused of supplying untraceable guns to the other men. Maurino pleaded guilty in April 2023. It is unclear when he will be sentenced.