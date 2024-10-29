Red-cockaded woodpecker no longer considered endangered

A southeastern U.S. bird is no longer considered endangered after decades of conservation efforts.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has downlisted the red-cockaded woodpecker from an endangered species to a threatened species.

Secretary Deb Haaland said that marks a significant milestone in the nation’s commitment to preserving biodiversity, and is another important accomplishment in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s implementation of the Endangered Species Act.

The red-cockaded woodpecker was first listed as an endangered species in 1973 after the range of the woodpeckers decreased to only a few states in the 1960’s due to habitat loss.

Although the red-cockaded woodpeckers' status has improved, the Department of Interior says the species has not fully recovered. It remains at risk of being endangered again due to habitat loss, hurricanes, ice storms, and wildfires.