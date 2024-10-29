© 2024 Public Radio East
Red-cockaded woodpecker no longer considered endangered

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:16 AM EDT
The red-cockaded woodpecker has been listed as endangered for more than half a century.
Chuck Hess
/
USFS
The red-cockaded woodpecker had been listed as endangered for more than half a century.

A southeastern U.S. bird is no longer considered endangered after decades of conservation efforts.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has downlisted the red-cockaded woodpecker from an endangered species to a threatened species.

Secretary Deb Haaland said that marks a significant milestone in the nation’s commitment to preserving biodiversity, and is another important accomplishment in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s implementation of the Endangered Species Act.

The red-cockaded woodpecker was first listed as an endangered species in 1973 after the range of the woodpeckers decreased to only a few states in the 1960’s due to habitat loss.

Although the red-cockaded woodpeckers' status has improved, the Department of Interior says the species has not fully recovered. It remains at risk of being endangered again due to habitat loss, hurricanes, ice storms, and wildfires.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston