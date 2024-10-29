© 2024 Public Radio East
Manatee killed by a boat strike in the Bogue Sound

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 29, 2024 at 6:22 AM EDT
Officials with the NC State University Center for Marine Sciences and Technology (CMAST) say the body of the 1,000 pound male Florida manatee was found near Gales Creek.
CMAST
A manatee was killed by a boat strike earlier this month in the Bogue Sound.

Investigators from several North Carolina marine agencies determined that the manatee suffered three cuts to the top of his head, and one of the slashes cut into his skull.

CMAST
Manatees frequent the waters of North Carolina from spring to fall, but later migrate back south to warmer waters during winter temperatures.

Over the past 32 years, CMAST officials say 17 manatees have been found dead in North Carolina – most of those deaths attributed to cold stress.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
