© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Video: U.S. Coast Guard rescues sick woman from a cruise ship off North Carolina coast

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published October 8, 2024 at 7:24 AM EDT
A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston, South Carolina MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the woman and flew her to Wilmington Airport where local EMS transported her to New Hanover Wilmington Regional Medical Center.
U.S. Coast Guard
A Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston, South Carolina MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the woman and flew her to Wilmington Airport where local EMS transported her to New Hanover Wilmington Regional Medical Center.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a sick woman from a cruise ship off the North Carolina coast Sunday night.

The 85-year-old woman was suffering stroke-like symptoms on the ship 98 miles off Cape Lookout.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard say the woman was airlifted to the mainland for treatment at a hospital.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston